SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Police Department is warning those traveling to Tybee Island over the weekend to prepare for significant delays.

This is due to the Lazaretto Bridge construction project which will be bringing traffic down to one lane.

The police department said in a release that motorists may experience delays exceeding one hour. They said that these delays could “increase substantially” in the event that people start going to the beach over the weekend.

People who must travel to and from the island are encouraged to use apps like Waze or Google Maps prior to leaving for their trip so that they may get a more accurate estimate of how long the delay may be.