SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the Sickle Cell Association of Savannah, Inc. is hosting its inaugural Walk for Love on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The walk kicks off at Lake Mayer Community Park from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tickets are $30 for individuals and $25 per person for groups of 10 or larger.

In addition to the walk, the organization will also bring awareness with its 50th annual Program and Legacy Dinner on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Carey Hilliard’s Banquet Hall located at 11111 Abercorn Extension beginning at 4 p.m.

For more information on both events, click here.