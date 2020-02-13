Should passengers recline airline seats? Viral video sparks online debate

(WSAV) – To recline or not to recline? That is the question many are asking after an airline passenger posted a video of a man punching the back of her seat.

Wendi Williams said on Twitter she was returning from a teachers’ conference on an American Airlines flight from New Orleans, Louisiana to Charlotte, North Carolina.

She claims she was assaulted by the man sitting behind her.

“He was angry that I reclined my seat and punched it about 9 times – HARD, at which point I began videoing him, and he resigned to this behavior,” she tweeted, along with the video, which has since gone viral.

Williams also said a flight attended “reprimanded me and offered him rum!”

As to why she started recording, Williams tweeted that “he was doing way worse prior” and added that she thought taking a video of him would stop his actions.

American Airlines responded to one of Williams’ tweets, asking her to message them with additional details about her flight.

In a later tweet, Williams said the airline apologized bud “really didn’t accept any responsibility for the flight attendant’s actions.” She added that she would “be calling the FBI to press charges against the ‘man’ who mistook me for a punching bag.”

Since it was first shared on Saturday, Twitter users have reposted the video and thousands have commented on who was in the wrong.

