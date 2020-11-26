Shopping on Black Friday? Savannah Police say remember safety advice

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There may be a pandemic but retailers still expect shoppers on Black Friday. Savannah Police say if you are planning to shop in person over the long holiday weekend, keep safety in mind in terms of your health along with protecting your pocketbook and purchases.

“We know 2020 has presented quite a challenge to each and every one of us but we are sending reminders about those universal precautions as we do every year but now throwing in the reminders about hand sanitizer, face masks and social distancing,” says Patrol Officer Samantha Sosbe.

Sosbe says be aware of your surroundings inside and outside the store. She says carry small amounts of cash and if you take a purse – carry it across your body so no one can just grab it off your shoulder.

“If you are shopping at the malls this year make sure your car is parked in a well lit area,” says Officer Sosbe. “Always lock your car and if you do have to leave your purchases in the car make sure to put them out of sight in the trunk.”

Police say the vast majority of auto break ins happen because people leave their car doors unlocked.

“Make sure those vehicles are secured,” said Corporal William Barnett.

Police say those security measures also extend to your home.

“As the holidays approach we really encourage people to keep a keen eye on their residences,” said Corporal Sharif Lockett. “There are going to be a lot of people who are getting Christmas gifts delivered through the mail so watch out for porch pirates. And make sure that you keep your porch lights on and lights on inside the home.”

Lockett also says keep packages out of sight if windows are kept open.

Police say follow safety advice to enjoy your holiday.