SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The landscape of American work is changing rapidly as new forms of work grow in popularity, such as work in the Gig economy.

A gig economy is a free market system where independent workers are hired usually for temporary positions, which provides workers to charge of their schedule and employers to find energized workers.

“I don’t see the idea of gig work or a flexible work pattern going away anytime soon, in fact, I believe it’s going to evolve more and more for all types of different kinds of roles,” said Alex Atwood.

He is one of the pioneers in this industry who is the CEO of Sanistaff, CEO of PSG Inc. CEO of the Hospitality Training Institute in D.C. and the co-founder of GravyWork.

As of 2023, Statista found that an estimated 73.3 million Americans are working in the gig economy, working an average of 11 to 30 hours a week.

They also found in 2021 that 44% reported making more in freelance work compared to employer jobs.

“People and companies want that sort of variety and they can potentially have an unlimited amount of income depending upon how much they want to work and the projects they take,” said Atwood.

“It is the future, and we want to figure out how to create safety, how to create culture around it and how to make sure that companies are not abusing gig workers.”

He describes his business Gravywork as:

“A marketplace for people to be able to pick up shifts to be able to work full-time of when they want and it allows employers to be able to post shifts they need filled.”

At Atwoods company, there is no required set of hours in the week, which is in an effort to support their workers and their busy lives.

“If it allows and making sure we have the right staffing levels to where we’re not overworking people, which is very very important, but if it allows us to have a flexible type of environment,” said Atwood.

He explains that having a business model built upon empathy gives workers a sense of being cared for and gives them enough space to be passionate about their work.

“I think you can achieve incredible things when you understand who, what, why and why are they here and what are their passions, because everyone has a passion,” said Atwood.

Pros and Cons

Working in a free marketplace allows you to set your own schedule each week, work only on what you are passionate about and have the ability to work in multiple industries.

Gig workers can meet with many potential employers throughout the year going to benefits and non-profit events, but at the same time lose a sense of connection with peers switching from job to job.

Another setback to this style of work is the lack of benefits and job security.

“Frankly, the employers that are hiring gig workers aren’t necessarily able to pay for benefits for people that may be working one or two jobs a year,” said Atwood.

Since a gig worker is essentially an entrepreneur who are marketing themselves and creating revenue, their access to benefits is limited, which Atwood says the government can do more.

Is gig work for you? If you are tired of the 9 to 5 and you find that you do not have time to do what you want to do this is an option for you.

“That option is that you take control of your own destiny. Whether you have built a skill over the past few years, could be journalism, writing, graphic design, marketing anything like that,” said Atwood.

“You can take that particular skill and it’s valuable in the open market, people will pay you for that skill you have learned and acquired.”

A gig economy makes it easier to dip your toes into a different industry to provide variety to your work, make extra cash on the side and become your boss.

This does not mean you have to quit your day job as many gig workers do both.

“Allowing people to be able to work on schedules that are best for their well-being and their health is very very important,” said Atwood.

Remote Work

Remote work has been increasing in popularity since the 2020 pandemic.

The Pew Research Center reported that 71% of American remote workers feel that they can find a work-life balance. On the same coin, 53% expressed a lack of connection to co-workers.

“I think companies can learn a lot from how to properly use remote work,” said Atwood.

“If people feel more productive at home and you are finding that you have ways to be able to benchmark your employee’s well-being in terms of their health, outside of their productivity at work, then I think a hybrid model works.”

Atwood also notes that this model depends upon the company and the industry if remote work is applicable.

4-day workweek

Another form of work gaining steam is the 4-day workweek, with a CNN report finding that 77% of US workers said this model would have a positive impact on their lives and 46% saying that it would have an extremely positive impact.

“I’m a proponent in making sure that people again have a sense of wellbeing in their lives and particularly a sense of balance,” said Atwood.

“So, having balance in your life and if that balance can be achieved through a 4-day workweek, then I believe it’s something that should be considered.”

Enhancing the quality of the workspace

Variety and freedom have become more appealing to younger generations as they enter the workforce, with Forbes reporting that Gen Z will make up 27% of the global workforce by 2025.

“It’s a good thing that Gen Z’s coming into a position where they can make some changes because Gen Z does come with a lot of empathy. This Generation isn’t so driven by capitalism and producing and more and more and more,” said Atwood.

“This is because that comes with inauthenticity and a disconnect between who people are and what you expect them to achieve.”

From an employer angle, Atwood explains how to set up a business that allows people to be at their best and deliver excellence.

“I believe that the best way to look at this is looking at the person that is doing the work and how can we allow that person to be at their best and just start there,” said Atwood.

Making adjustments such as management styles, scheduling and benefits administration he cites as starting points to build an excited workforce.

“In any type of work environment, you want your workforce to feel like you want to be there, you’re contributing something to yourself, to others, you enjoy the work you are doing and what happens is that becomes a better product,” said Atwood.