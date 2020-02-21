Sheriff’s office seeks new employees and funding from county commission

The Chatham County Jail is overcrowded, and sheriff John Wilcher wants to create 10 new positions to help.

Today commissioners signed off on the extra staff. Now they have to figure out how to pay for them.

County Manager Lee Smith says he doesn’t know how they will pay for it yet, but he’s already looking at the possibilities.

That includes savings from other programs or cash reserves, but his goal is to find the money fast.

The plan is for commissioners to approve the funding at their next meeting.

In all, we’re talking about creating 10 positions and promote 4 people.

The cost will be $429,000 in 2020, and double that in 2021.

The positions would staff the newly renovated Block 5 of the Chatham County Jail which will house inmates with mental health and substance abuse issues.

Smith says 20 to 25 percent of the jail’s population has some kind of mental health or substance abuse problem.

The county is close to finishing construction on a new mental health facility, near the intersection of DeRenne and Skidaway, to help relieve some of the pressure on the jail.

The Gateway Behavioral Health Center could be open as soon as this summer.