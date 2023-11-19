BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – One man is dead and two others are injured after separate shootings in Beaufort County on Saturday.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the first happened on St. Helena Island.

BCSO said the victims were outside when shots were fired from a car traveling on Ball Park Road.

Around 2 a.m. on the scene, deputies found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One St. Helena Island man, 36, died at the scene. The other man was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

About 15 miles west of St. Helena Island in Burton, deputies responded to the Forest Fields subdivision around 9:20 p.m. after receiving several reports of gunfire.

At a home on Thoroughbred Circle, BCSO found a 15-year-old teen with a gunshot wound to her leg.

Officials said shots were fired into the residence from the roadway, and the home sustained significant damage.

While there were several others inside the home, they were not injured.

No suspects have been identified in either incident. BCSO has not said if the crimes are connected.

Anyone who may have information about either of these events is encouraged to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-7777, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.