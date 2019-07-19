Lowcountry Shelters
GALLERY: WSAV viewers share pet rescue stories

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, WSAV is highlighting your pet rescue stories.

WSAV knows how special it can be — from the first day you pick them up at the shelter, to the years they spend growing with you and your family.

To share your story with WSAV, send a photo of your pet with a brief story to pics@wsav.com. Please include “Clear the Shelters” in the subject line and let us know your name, your pet’s name and the shelter they were rescued from.

Throughout the campaign, WSAV will be sharing your stories on-air and right here online. Take a look through the gallery:

  • Joe Medina says he and his wife adopted their dogs, Luke and Gage, and cat Graffthat, all at different times. In 2014, they adopted Luke who was found on the streets of Atlanta. Three years later they got Fraffthat, and the two of them are best buds. Gage was adopted in 2018 from Palmetto Animal League. A Marine family was giving him away as they couldn’t give him time the pup needed at home. The Medinas were told Gage was relaxed, but they say that isn’t the case. Luke is an energetic dog who now has a backyard in to get out his energy.
  • Say hello to MoMo! She was rescued by WSAV’s Photographer Nolan Helmly and his fiancée. Before she made it to their home, MoMo went through three other homes. She was left out during a severe storm in her previous how, so now MoMo is scared of water. But Nolan says she’s a perfect dog who barely barks and loves to snuggle. “The phrase ‘we didn’t rescue her, she rescued us,’ couldn’t be truer than with this cuddly hound,” Nolan said.
  • Meet Finn! He’s the family dog of WSAV’s Digital Producer Lauren Wolverton. In Dec. 2017, Lauren’s mom, Carolyn, was scrolling through Facebook when she saw a picture of Finn, who was at the Humane Society in Valdosta, Georgia. The Wolvertons weren’t looking for a dog, but something about him drew them in. They learned that Finn was so scared of the shelter, he was getting aggressive and was about to be euthanized. Luckily, his foster mom picked him up before that happened, and the Wolvertons got to adopt him the next day. “He rules the house now. He has a basket full of toys, goes for walks every day and gets plenty of belly scratches,” Carolyn wrote. “Finn brings us so much joy every single day!”
  • From an underweight, terrified Chihuahua to an official team member at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, Twerp is has a rescue story like no other! She was adopted after the sheriff’s office program Operation New Hope, where inmates play and train with dogs from local shelters to help make them more adoptable. Now, Twerp serves as the unofficial mascot for the program, but she provides support to officers who might need a snuggle after a hard day at the jail. (submission by Jennifer Messer)
  • Meet Champ! Three years ago, the Jaggers family went looking for a pet and found this guy who has become such an important part of the family. The Jaggers said when they saw him, he ran out of the shelter and they knew he was the one. Initially, the family was hesitant about Champ because of his heartworms and the cost that comes with it. But three years later, the Jaggers say he was worth every penny. “He is our baby. He is very loved.” (submission by Linda Jaggers)

