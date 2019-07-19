GALLERY: WSAV viewers share pet rescue stories

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a part of our annual Clear the Shelters campaign, WSAV is highlighting your pet rescue stories.

WSAV knows how special it can be — from the first day you pick them up at the shelter, to the years they spend growing with you and your family.

To share your story with WSAV, send a photo of your pet with a brief story to pics@wsav.com. Please include “Clear the Shelters” in the subject line and let us know your name, your pet’s name and the shelter they were rescued from.

Throughout the campaign, WSAV will be sharing your stories on-air and right here online. Take a look through the gallery: