HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — Community members from Liberty County gathered to remember 9/11 through the Shadow 9/11 Heroes Run on Saturday.

Dozens of Liberty County residents got out early Saturday morning to honor those who were lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks some 21 years ago.

It all took place at Bryant Commons Park in Hinesville. Those in attendance participated in a walk and run to remember, completing a 3K course around the lake.

“Well, it holds great significance to me. Even though I didn’t participate in all the following wars, I am a retired military service member, 22 years service retired in 2001,” said Liberty County resident Stephen Gianni. “So I didn’t participate past that but still, my heart bleeds for everyone that went through whatever they went through and continue to for 20 years.”