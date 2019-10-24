Sex offenders file suit over Ga. sheriff’s ‘No Trick-or-Treat’ signs

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WXIA) – A legal battle is brewing between a Georgia sheriff and a group of sex offenders.

Last year, Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said he wanted to make it clear on Halloween who the registered sex offenders were by putting a warning sign in front of each of their homes.

Now, those sex offenders are taking him to court.

“State law does require him to notify the public in very specific ways. And none of those ways includes placing signs on registrants’ lawns,” said Mark Yuracheck, one of the Atlanta attorneys representing the sex offenders in a federal lawsuit.

Yuracheck said Long has a right to protect children, but going about it all wrong. He says his clients have served their prison time, they’re not on probation, they’ve paid their debts to society, and they are complying with all of the requirements of the sex offender registry — and not risking prison again by being anywhere near children.

Meanwhile, many parents in the community are standing behind the sheriff’s choice.

“I even showed my kids I was like, ‘See there? Don’t go to that house,'” Janie Bruce said of the signs. “So to me, it is keeping your kids safe.”

According to the lawsuit, the offenders question whether the sheriff “exceeded his authority” in putting up the signs and whether deputies trespassed on their properties in doing so.

The suit also says the deputies’ actions caused harm, including “anxiety, embarrassment and humiliation,” and damaged their ability to trust law enforcement.

“There’s some sex offenders that’s not happy, but I’m not really in the business of making them happy, I’m in the business of keeping safe communities and making sure our children is protected,” Long said.

The case went to federal court Thursday, but the judge has not yet made a ruling.

Long said that regardless of the outcome, he’ll continue to do “everything within the letter of the law to protect the children of this community.”

Georgia state law prohibits registered sex offenders from placing Halloween decorations on their property. Each county has an offender watch page on its website and a link to the statewide sex offender registry.