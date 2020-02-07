Severe Weather Preparedness Week: Flash Flooding

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) — Friday is day five of Georgia’s severe weather preparedness week. This is a program set up by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

Each day this week, we have been focusing on a different topic that will help you and your family to be prepared and to be safe.

Day five (Friday) is about flash flooding safety.

Flash floods are floods that begin over a brief period. One of the main causes of flash flooding is intense rain where several inches of rain can quickly fall.

Locations that are at the greatest risk from flash flooding are low-lying, near water, and downstream of embankment dams which have a greater risk of failing during extreme rain events.

When there are prolonged periods of heavy rain, stay up to date with current conditions and the weather forecast for changing conditions and the possibility of flash flooding.

When flooding and flash flooding occur, evacuations may be ordered. If an order is given to leave your location, evacuate immediately and head for higher ground.

When driving, never go around barriers indicating flooded roads or drive through flood water. You never know how deep the water is or how quickly it may be moving.

As little as six inches of water can cause your car to stall out and to get stuck.

Two feet of moving water can sweep a car away and six inches of moving water can knock a person of their feet.

A good rule to follow to stay safe is to “Turn Around… Don’t Drown.”

Also, it is a good idea to avoid contact with flood water due to the likelihood of it becoming contaminated from sewage and agricultural runoff.

For more flood safety information form GEMA: https://gema.georgia.gov/floods-and-flash-floods