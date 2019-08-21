Serial killer’s execution brings justice to Savannah family

A Savannah family with deep roots in Savannah is on the eve of a 25 year wait for justice in connection with the murder of a loved one. World War II Navy veteran, Milton Bradley, was killed in May 1994. His family continues to operate Bradley Lock & Key in downtown, continuing operations since opening the doors in 1883.

Bradley is one of six men killed by Gary Ray Bowles, who confessed to Bradley’s murder but was never convicted of it. Bowles is set for execution in Florida Thursday, August 22, 2019, for murders committed in the Sunshine State during Bowles killing spree in 1994. Bradley’s badly beaten body was found behind sheds on a golf course on President Street.

Bradley was 72 years old when he was killed, living in the Hostess City after serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He survived after his ship sank in the Pacific Ocean, but suffered a traumatic brain injury in that maritime attack, later having a lobotomy as a result. Bradley was the third of six victims in Bowles rampage. Bowles will die by lethal injection in a Florida State prison.