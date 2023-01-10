SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Seniors Citizens Inc. will be hosting its 18th annual blanket drive to keep seniors warm this winter.

The blanket drive will kick off on Tuesday, January 10 at 10 a.m. at the Starbucks located at 135 W. Bay St.

Coffee lovers will be happy to know that a donation of a blanket at Starbucks will get you a free tall beverage through February 14. The organization also says that cash donations are welcome to purchase blankets on the Seniors Citizens Inc website here.

There are several locations around Savannah where new blankets can be dropped off for your convenience:

Senior Citizens, Inc. (3025 Bull Street)

(3025 Bull Street) Starbucks at Bay Street (135 W. Bay Street)

(135 W. Bay Street) Starbucks at Berwick (10 Berwick Boulevard)

(10 Berwick Boulevard) Starbucks at Twelve Oaks (5500 Abercorn Street, #45)

(5500 Abercorn Street, #45) Starbucks at Victory Drive (Skidaway Road) (2106 E. Victory Drive)

(2106 E. Victory Drive) Starbucks at Broughton (25 E. Broughton Street)

(25 E. Broughton Street) Starbucks at Chatham Plaza (7805 Abercorn Street, Suite 29A)

(7805 Abercorn Street, Suite 29A) Starbucks at Ford and Rushing (Richmond Hill) (9124 Ford Ave.)

(9124 Ford Ave.) The Landings (Various Locations)

To qualify for a blanket, seniors must be 65 years or older and have a low income. SCI asks that seniors bring a photo ID and proof of income to the Senior Citizens’ building at 3025 Bull Street to pick up a blanket.

For more information about the blanket drive call SCI at 912-236-0363.