Senator Kelly Loeffler meets with Savannah voters, reacts to President’s calls for Gov. Kemp’s resignation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With only a few days until the runoff election, Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler made a stop in Savannah Wednesday to fire up the base.

Loeffler was asked about a tweet from President Trump where he called for the resignation of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp.

Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

She refused to comment on the president’s actions, but said when it comes to election integrity, the buck stops with the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“I came out of the private sector,” she said. “You are held accountable for your results in the private sector. We have to hold our elections officials accountable for making sure Georgians trust this election process.”

Her opponent, Reverend Raphael Warnock, issued a statement in response to the tweet.

“Kelly Loeffler and Donald Trump continue to make false claims about our elections, attack our democracy and deny the will of Georgia voters – even when it means attacking members of their own party. It doesn’t matter what the consequences are, Senator Loeffler will always put her own interests ahead of what’s right.” Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Reverend Raphael Warnock

She met with voters outside the Trump Victory Office location at the corner of Habersham Street and Stephenson Avenue.

“Kelly is the most humble, down-to-Earth. She is a public servant, not a politician and I think she will serve us well,” said supporter Jeanne Seaver.

During her meet-and-greet with voters, Loeffler also said this vote is important because it “stops socialism in America.”

“I support her because she believes in the Constitution of the United States of America,” said Marolyn Overton. “And I think that is the number one thing we have to keep in mind.”

With the balance of power of the Senate at stake in this election, Loeffler encouraged her supporters to make a plan to vote.

“I just encourage all Georgians to get out and vote early. Voting is open in Chatham County from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday,” said Loeffler.

Loeffler also said she recently spoke with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about working to roll out a plan for $2,000 stimulus checks.