SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER TESTS POSITIVE, THEN “INCONCLUSIVE” FOR COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga.(WSAV) – Senator Kelly Loeffler’s campaign says she’s following CDC guidelines after a series of COVID-19 tests on Friday and Saturday. The Senator took two tests Friday morning before attending a campaign event. She took another test Saturday morning. Here’s the statement her campaign released Saturday evening.

ATLANTA – Today, Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson issued the following statement: “Senator Loeffler took two COVID tests on Friday morning. Her rapid test results were negative and she was cleared to attend Friday’s events. She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive, but she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening. Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results. She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time.”