Sen. Kamala Harris makes campaign stop in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – Another presidential hopeful made a stop in the Lowcountry Saturday to rally support and get out her message.

California Senator Kamala Harris — fresh off a trip from Charleston — stopped in Bluffton for a town hall with dozens of her supporters.

People stuffed themselves inside a room at University of South Carolina – Bluffton. Harris’ campaign staff says this is the senator’s fourth visit to the Lowcountry and her first trip to Bluffton.

“There is nothing in our nation of ours that we have achieved that’s been about progress that came without a fight,” said Sen. Harris at the start of her event.

Unity was the senator’s big message on Saturday. It was her answer when someone asked what her first priority would be as president.

It was also part of her explanation for her campaign slogan, “for the people.”

“The first courtroom I walked into as a young lawyer and every day after that…I would say ‘Kamala Harris, for the people,'” said Sen. Harris.

Senator Harris also spoke about her experience as the former district attorney of San Francisco and her two years on capitol hill.

“Disappointment doesn’t describe how I feel about the failure of my colleagues in the Senate to stand up and stop coddling this president’s bad behavior,” said Sen. Harris.

“I thought the turnout was good. I thought the message strong I couldn’t be more happy,” said Daniel Conrad, the president of University of South Carolina – Bluffton College Democrats.

Sen. Harris is headed to Iowa after the town hall.