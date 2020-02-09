Self-defense workshop teaches people how to react

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Local organizations are teaching people how to respond to violence and what to do in a “fight or flight” moment.

Statistics indicate it takes between seven and 11 minutes for law enforcement to respond to a call, but many people say they do not know how to react when they are in a life-threatening scenario. Michael Sampson, the instructor and owner of C.O.B.R.A. Savannah said most people do not know how to practice self-defense.

“Self-defense is from the neck up, most of it, so you’ve got to make sure that you go out and get training that you need whether it’s from me or anyone that teaches real life self defense,” Sampson said.

C.O.B.R.A. Savannah, 4 the Jewel N U Global, and Shared Hope are hosting workshops to teach people how to escape dangerous situations. Karen Alston, the CEO and Founder of 4 the Jewel N U Global, said Savannah’s violence statistics are staggering.

“There’s no way that we should be sitting around and saying that Savannah and Georgia is among the top ten for violence. There’s a rise in human trafficking, here in our own city. We should say, ‘I got to get up,” Alston stated.

Teen Violence, bullying, human trafficking, and other issues are priorities that the event sponsor’s said need more proactive community involvement, than just hosting monthly events.

“Violence is 365 days out of the year and it happens every hour, every minute, and every second and when we keep our eyes closed and our mouths shut then we are not a part of the solution,” Alston said.

Sampson said knowing how to respond could save your life.

“Today I’m hoping that they can take one move, that’s all just one move, cause all it takes is one move to escape,” Sampson stated.