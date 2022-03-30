CARMEL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Central Coast home of the late actress, comedian and American icon Betty White is for sale. The multi-million dollar property is described by the realty company as a three-story manor offering a “parade of serene moments.”

According to seller Sotheby’s International Realty, the $7.95 million home was built by White and her late husband Allen Ludden as their dream vacation home. He died shortly after the home was completed.

“As revered as Betty White’s public image was in real life, she was a private person. Betty’s home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate,” said real estate agent Nicole Truszkowski.

In addition to her successful entertainment career, White was equally celebrated for her tireless efforts on behalf of animals. The home itself looks out onto the ocean, with large windows and perfectly situated chairs to be able to take in the life within the seas.

“Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do,” said Truszkowski. “She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends. The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen.”

White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday in December 2021.