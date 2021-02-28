Section of Bay Street to close Monday for traffic investigation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A section of Bay Street will close for several hours on March 1 as part of an ongoing traffic investigation.

Between 4 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Monday, all lanes of Bay Street between Whitaker and Jefferson streets will be closed, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Investigators will continue to look into a fatal crash that occurred in the area on Feb. 7.

SPD will assist the Georgia State Patrol as they continue their investigation.

Commercial trucks traveling east on Bay Street are encouraged to use Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to I-16 to I-516 to cross Savannah.

Commercial trucks traveling west on President Street will be encouraged to use Truman Parkway to DeRenne Avenue to cross the city.