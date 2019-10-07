Second whistleblower steps forward

(NBC News) – A second whistleblower with “first-hand knowledge” has come forward with information about President Trump’s controversial July phone call with the president of Ukraine.

The White House is dismissing the new development, saying “It doesn t matter how many people decide to call themselves whistleblowers…It doesn’t change the fact that he (President Trump) has done nothing wrong.”

Democrats insist there’s evidence to support the original complaint that President Trump pressured Ukraine leaders to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of Mr. Trump’s most prominent Democratic rivals, and his son Hunter.

Four current and former State Department officials are set to tell their stories to Congress, including the European Union ambassador implicated in text messages released last week.

His deposition is set for Tuesday.

