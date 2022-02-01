Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has a new location coming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Second Harvest of the Coastal Empire that started in 1981 has come a long way from serving food out the back of a pickup truck to distributing over 28 million pounds of food in 2021.

“We serve around 147,000 people each year through coastal Georgia,” says executive director Mary Jane Crouch. “We actually serve 21 counties in coastal Georgia.”

Now in 2022, second harvest has outgrown its 75,000 square foot distribution center on East President street.

“Yeah we have,” said Crouch. “Our trucks in the morning have to wait an hour to an hour and a half for them to get to the two docks that we have. As well as we can’t expand the meals that we’re serving to children because our kitchen has reached its capacity and different things.”

The Chatham County Commissioners have now approved a new site plan for Second Harvest at 1380 Chatham Parkway.

The new facility will be funded in the form of a $25 million grant from the state department of community affairs.

Crouch says the new facility will have a kitchen and warehouse space double the size of what they have now. Crouch also says that because the new facility is closer to the interstates it makes for more food donation possibilities.

It’s a process that is planned to take two years to complete, if supply chain issues permit.