Second Harvest asks for online donations only, cites coronavirus

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The economic impacts of the coronavirus are already apparent to some. Just as Mary Jane Crouch of the America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

A weekend food giveaway say them provding up to 40,000 pounds of food to 1,000 cars (families).

“A lot of people were senior citizens and we know there are layoffs now in the tourism industry,” she told me.

In times past, Crouch would sound the alarm asking for all of us to bring in a bag or two of food, especailly canned goods. But now she says it’s best if we all help from a distance.

“The big thing for pepole to do if they want to help is to go online and make a donation.” says Crouch. “We cannot accept individual food right now from people dropping off peanut butter or beans, we need it but we cannot accept it because we do not have the time to clean them and we don’t know where it’s coming from.”

“Right now we’re saying if you were going to spend $10 at the grocery store and bring fodo to us go online and donate that 10 dollars. You will do far more cuz we’re buying in bulk and you’re keeping yourself at home. you’re not going to the grocery store and you’re not bringing that food to us,” she said.

She says they’re running low or have run out of some items and are no longer allowing volunteers to come in to any food sorting or packing, for that person’s own safety. That means her staff is stretched thin and Crouch know more

“A lot of people are getting scared,” she told us. ” These are definitely trying times and you know if we all pull together as a community we can make this work. We can make this work, we just need to be nice and be kind to each other.

Crouch says even a donation of $3 to $5 could help make a difference for your neighbors in need and who will need help in the days and maybe months to come.