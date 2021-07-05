Second Harvest announces $2.5 million dollar capital campaign in Glynn County

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has announced a $2.5 million

capital campaign to triple the size of the Southeastern Branch in Brunswick.

The expansion includes the addition of a commercial kitchen to prepare meals for distribution, a volunteer center, a new loading dock and increased warehouse space. Second Harvest has received a $1.5 million grant and will seek the remaining $1 million from the community. Sea Island Company has partnered with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and the Glynn County School System to focus on the significant issue of food insecurity. The Anschutz Foundation announced their gracious pledge of $500,000 in matching funds for every dollar raised in the community toward the $1 million goal.

“Over one-fifth of the residents of Glynn County experience food insecurity. That is simply too

many. The expansion of America’s Second Harvest Brunswick facility will be a critical step in reducing this

percentage in our community,” said Scott Steilen, President and CEO of Sea Island Company.

In addition to the fundraising commitment for the Brunswick facility, Sea Island and The Anschutz Foundation are also working with Glynn County Schools to provide food pantries in every public school in the County. The program will follow the successful model that was recently launched in the Savannah school system where the School Pantry is stocked with boxes of shelf-stable food that can provide for three to four family meals and breakfast. Glynn County teachers, principals, guidance counselors, and social workers can refer students and their families for food assistance from the School Pantry. The Anschutz Foundation will fund the cost of the food that is provided by America’s Second Harvest and Glynn County Schools will fund the cost for the pantry at each school.