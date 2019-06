TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Tybee city officials say crews are searching for a possible missing snorkeler.

According to City Manager Shawn Gillen, a witness reported seeing a snorkeler get hit by a boat, but officials have not been able to confirm if it was, in fact, a person.

Gillen said that it could have been a number of things, such as a sea turtle, but their search continues.

