Screven County Sheriff’s Office warning residents to be aware of dog thieves

SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Someone is stealing dogs in Screven County and the Sheriff’s Office said they’re working to crack down on these crimes.

Over the past few months, the Screven County Sheriff Mike Kile, said they’ve received twelve reports of stolen dogs. Most of those crimes are happening in rural communities like the Newington area.

The sheriff said losing a furry friend is a painful experience for any family.

” It’s like losing a member of your family almost when you have one disappear. Kids are affected…I want them to know the heartbreak they cause,” Kile said.

Kile noted many of the dogs that have been reported stolen are older and not ones you think would be taken. He feared crooks may be taking the dogs to use in other crimes.

“So we don’t know whether they’re taking the dogs to sell them, make some money off of them, or maybe even use them for dogfighting.”

To cut down on this crime, Kile is suggesting all residents start securing their dogs and keeping an eye out for suspicious cars and people in their neighborhoods.

He also has a message for the suspects, he said once they are caught they will pay the price.

“If you steal a dog, you’re going to spend a little time in jail and pay a thousand dollar fine. Judges take very harshly to people stealing,” Kile added.

The Sheriff mentioned they haven’t had any solid leads in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Screven County Sheriff’s office at 912- 564- 20 13.