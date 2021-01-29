SCPS boys, Bluffton girls pick up road wins

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton girls basketball team went on the road and defeated cross-town nemesis May River, 34-26.
That win bumps Bluffton up to a 6-2 record, while dropping May River to 7-4.
Back in Savannah, the Christian Prep boys went on the road and got a resounding victory over Calvary, 51-34.
The Raiders started the game on a 20-4 run, but Calvary counter-punched to get within three at halftime before SCDS pulled away.
Parker All scored 11 points for Christian, while Riley Bragg had 12 for Calvary.
Here are some other scores from around the area:
BOYS
FPCA 50, Memorial Day 88
Effingham County 50, Glynn Academy 42
Beaufort Academy 21, Hilton Head Prep 61
Liberty County 42, Windsor Forest 100
Portal 58, Emmanuel County Institute 33
Brunswick 75, Bradwell Institute 58
Savannah Christian 51, Calvary Day 34
Richmond Hill 49, Statesboro 54
Beaufort 65, James Island 82
Country Day 58, Islands 50
Bishop England 48, Battery Creek 32
Long County 61, Brantley County 57
East Laurens 52, Toombs County 48
GIRLS
Brunswick 46, Bradwell Institute 49
Coffee 42, Wayne County 43
Effingham County 16, Glynn Academy 64
Bishop England 46, Battery Creek 36
Bulloch Academy 52, St. Andrew’s 33
Islands 27, Country Day 32
Vidalia 44, Bacon County 31
Richmond Hill 26, Statesboro 43
Beaufort 38, James Island 32
East Laurens 69, Toombs County 36
Liberty County 50, Windsor Forest 47
Beach 53, Southeast Bulloch 16
SCPS 29, Calvary Day 77
Portal 22, ECI 66
Tatnall County 51, Pierce County 55
