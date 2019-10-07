SCOTUS returns to session Monday

WASHINGTON, DC (CNN) – The highest court in the nation has a number of high-profile cases on hand. The Supreme Court of the United States will be talking about gun rights and LGBT rights, abortion and immigration. This will all happen as an impeachment investigation into president trump takes place across the street in the capitol building.

Ariane De Vogue, a CNN Supreme court reporter says attention will be high on one supreme judge.

“All eyes will be on Chief Justice John Roberts,” says De Vogue, “He’s been trying to keep the court out of the political fray but many of these cases will come down as the election gears up.”

Political tensions are already flaring. Dozens of protesters appeared outside senate majority leader Mitch McConnell’s house Sunday.

Sunday was the anniversary of justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Republican presidents have nominated five to the Supreme Court, including justice Neil Gorsuch.

“Our job is just to make sure the law that you, that we, the people have enacted through our Constitution or through our democratic processes…everyone gets the benefit of that law,” explained Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch

The remaining four were nominated by democratic presidents including justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“I love my job. It’s the best and the hardest job I have ever had, ” says Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

