Scientist discover “monster black hole”

(CNN) – A “Monster black hole” is discovered by scientists.
They say it’s so big that it shouldn’t actually exist.
It’s a stellar black hole which is the kind that forms following the death or explosion of a massive star.
Prior to this discovery, researchers thought the size limit was less than 20-times the mass of the sun.
This black hole, known as LB-1, appears to debunk that theory.
It’s mass is 70-times larger than the sun, according to the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The findings were published in Wednesday’s edition of the Journal – Nature.