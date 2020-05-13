SCHP: Motorcycle driver killed after hitting deer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly crash was reported in Horry County Tuesday night, according to SCHP.
The crash happened on Water Tower Road just south of Long Bay Road at 8:11 p.m. in Horry County.
A motorcycle was traveling south on Water Tower road when it struck a deer crossing the road, SCHP said. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was killed.
A second person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for their injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
