HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that occurred in Hampton County Friday night.

According to police, the accident happened just after 07:00 p.m. in the city of Yemassee on US-17A near Castle Hall Road.

A Ford SUV was traveling southbound on US-17A and a BMW sedan was traveling northbound when the two vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the sedan was killed in the accident. Police say that the driver and passenger of the SUV were taken to the hospital along with another passenger of the sedan.

This is an ongoing investigation.