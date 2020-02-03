School administration building on Bull being toured by potential buyers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s a historic building that symbolizes education in Savannah (it was at one time used as the Chatham Academy). For years the iconic building on Bull Street has been the Central Administrative Office for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS).

Part of the building was constructed in the 1800s with an addition dedicated in 1908 so there’s plenty of history in the original wood floors, the wide hallways and the beautful staircases. Now it’s those special touches plus tens of thousands of square footage that school administrators think may be more attractive than ever to potential buyers of the building.

“We are just looking at the current real estate market especially in the downtown area so is this a good time for us to again make a determination and make the recommendation to the school board based on the facts as we see the market in a very good position,” says Vanessa Miller-Kaigler who is the deputy superintendent of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. “So the question to the board would be whether to consider selling the building?”

Miller-Kaigler said last week, 22 people representing investors took a walking tour through the building

“You’re not going to see a whole lot of buildings that have these archways you’re not going to see a whole lot of buildings that have these wide corridors you see here,” she said.

While maintenance costs are high, she also says the building has been well maintained and has a new roof for example. Miller-Kaigler says it’s likely potential buyers will find that to be relevant.

She tells us that a second walking tour is being scheduled. “We are looking for specifics as it relates to the financials and what kind of project do you want to consider for the building what the use of the building would be.”

When proposals are received, we’re told that staff will evaluate the financials and the proposed “use of the building” to make a determination on which proposals should be passed on to the school board for its consideration

Miller-Kaigler says it will be an issue of “do we want to go in and maintain the building or do we want to sell the building?”

She says it’s the job of administrators to provide those facts to the board.

Miller-Kaigler did not indicate what kind of purchase price the district and or board may entertain, saying tax records confirm the building to be worth $12 to $14 million.