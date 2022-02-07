SCDHEC offering free testing for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) is offering free HIV and STD testing in observance of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day. SCDHEC encourages South Carolina residents to take advantage of the opportunity.

On Feb. 8, free testing will be available at participating public health departments in South Carolina.

Between 2018 and 2019, 1,556 people were newly diagnosed with HIV in South Carolina, and of those newly diagnosed, 60 percent were African American, 22 percent were white, and 6 percent were Hispanic.

“In 2019, African Americans accounted for 68 percent of the total people living with HIV in South Carolina even though they make up only 27 percent of the state’s population,” said Ali Manasary, DHEC’s director for the division of STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis. “This national observance day is an opportunity to reduce HIV stigma and lessen the HIV burden in black communities through education and testing.”

To see which health departments are offering free testing or to schedule an appointment, call DHEC’s AIDS/STD Hotline at 1-800-322-AIDS or visit DHEC’s service locator.