SCCPSS to host virtual orientation for incoming educators

SAVANNAH, G.a. (WSAV) – SCCPSS will hold the second and final day of orientation for teachers who are new to the district today. The orientation is being held virtually this year due to social distancing requirements necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is welcoming approximately 300 new teachers for the 2020-21 school year and staff have worked to come up with creative ways to virtually welcome the new staff members in an engaging way.

Students are scheduled to go back to school virtually beginning August 19th. News 3 will have continuing coverage from the orientation later this evening.

For more information, you can vsit wsav.com/backtoschool.