SCCPSS to hold two more meetings on transportation changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- A new transportation plan is on the way for thousands of students in Chatham County.



Starting next year those enrolled in specialty programs, who live outside their district zone, will be a little further from their bus stops.

The Savannah Chatham County Public School System plans to set up 10 hub spots for those students all around the county. Parents will have to drop their child off at their designated hub, a bus will then take them to their specialty school.



The main reason for this new plan is, “for efficiencies,” said Tammy Perkins, Director of Transportation, SCCPSS.

Officials with the Savannah Chatham County Public School System are hoping to cut costs.

Right now, high school students enrolled in choice programs that focus on medical studies or technical careers can ride the bus straight to school even if they live outside their district zone.

Come next year that will change.

“The basis of the model is parents will transport their children to one of the 10 hub locations,” said Perkins. “We will then have buses as those locations and then take children to their designated choice high school.”

The new plan would impact around 2,300 students.

“If you look at transportation districts across the state you will find that when there are choice programs, transportation is often not provided,” said Perkins. “This is a way that we can still offer access to those programs for parents to have that option for transportation.”

Still, Perkins knows it will be an adjustment for parents. Her advice? Plan ahead.

“As parents begin to apply for choice programs in January this is something that they will want to keep in mind,” said Perkins. “This will be the transportation model for those highschool students for those choice programs.”

The plan will take effect next school year. Perkins said exact schedules and locations for the plan should be finalized in the next coming months.

Parents with concerns or questions can attend a public meeting tonight at Beach High school starting at 6:30. There will also be another meeting on December 4th, also at 6:30 at Johnson High School.