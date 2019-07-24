SCCPSS opens applications for free and reduced-price meals

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Applications are available right now for Savannah-Chatham County Schools’ program for free and reduced-price meals. The district has made some slight revisions to its policy.

Students who qualify are served under the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program.

The district primarily measures eligibility based on income. Requirements increased slightly since 2018.

The district may require written proof of income.

Students considered to be runaway, migrant, foster or homeless are also eligible for the program.

The district says people who are not U.S. citizens can apply for the program.

Families that already benefit from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Food Distribution Program, Indian Reservations or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families qualify automatically for the program.

You must re-apply, even if you did so last year. Each household needs one application, regardless of how many children live there.

Paper applications are available at the Central Office located on Bull Street. They are also available at the Application Center located on Hopkins Street.

Cafeteria managers will accept paper applications.

Click here for the online application.

If you have questions about the program, direct them to Maria Fields (maria.fields@sccpss.com) or Eva Wright (eva.wright@sccpss.com).

There is no deadline to apply. Applications are available year-round.