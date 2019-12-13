SCCPSS HUB Transportation Plan heading back to drawing board

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Meant to cut costs, a proposed transportation plan for students in specialty programs is on hold and heading back to development.

Officials from Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools say they are going to take another look at the previously proposed HUB Transportation Plan.

In the model, parents of students enrolled in choice high school programs in the county would transport their children to a hub location where a bus would transport the students to their respective schools.

The school district held three public meetings over the last two months to get feedback from community members about the proposed changes.

News 3 caught up with Dr. Ann Levett, Superintendent of SCCPSS, who says the postponement was based on questions from the public about the plan.

“The feedback we received from the community and also staff indicated that we still needed to do some work on it,” said Dr. Levett. “We’re working out some other efficiencies and we’ll report those along the way.”

The district also believes this program will provide greater access to parents and students looking to be involved in the program.

The new plan would have impacted the roughly 2,300 students enrolled in Choice High Schools throughout the district.