SCCPSS helps families prepare for back to school

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV)- The Savannah Chatham County Public School System hosted their 2nd annual back to school expo.

Dozens turned out to the event at the Savannah Mall. Staff was on hand to help families with anything they might need for back to school readiness, including registration, bus routes, nutrition, and athletics.



Representatives from each of the district’s schools were also on-site to provide supply lists and open house schedules.

“Many times parents can’t get off work or they wait until the very last minute and so they’re scuffling to get information together,” said Dr. Angie Lewis with SCCPSS. “Here they will have that opportunity, it’s on a Saturday when most parents are off so they can bring their children.”

Savannah Chatham County schools begin class on August 2nd.