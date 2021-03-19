SCAD SERVE to pack and distribute 500 boxes of food to Savannah residents in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is pleased to announce the expansion of SCAD SERVE, bringing together the SCAD community to listen to the needs of its neighbors and local leaders, and to envision meaningful design solutions that improve quality of life. Through active engagement and volunteerism in the university’s hometowns of Atlanta and Savannah, SCAD SERVE seeks to make a positive impact on four critical areas of need: food, shelter, clothing, and environment.

“Over our 43-year history, SCAD has always exemplified generous volunteerism through myriad worthwhile endeavors —computer donations for school children, historic preservation of Sapelo Island’s First African Baptist Church, tons of produce gifted from SCAD Back40’s organic farm, SCAD Buzz Bus educational supplies for schools, artworks for hospitals, and much, much more,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace.

SCAD students, staff, and faculty, in coordination with Bon Appétit, will prepare 500 boxes of healthy and nutritious ingredients that will feed a family of four for five days starting Friday, March 19th. Saturday, volunteers will help deliver the boxes to Sustainable Fellwood residents.