AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A professor at the University of South Carolina explained the impact that the Ukraine-Russia conflict could have locally.

“In general in the year 2014, Vladimir Putin moved into Eastern Ukraine and then in the Southern part called Crimea and basically took control of Crimea,” Professor Bob Cox told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Since then, Putin has supported a separatist movement in other Eastern parts of Ukraine but was condemned. “Western countries didn’t really take strong action. So in a sense, he got away with it. So in a sense, what we’ve seen now is the next step in a movement to take over a neighboring country,” he added.

The crisis has forced European Union members and NATO allies to work together more than they have in recent years. “Right now, the problem is that there are some differences of opinion,” he shared. “The good news is they have come together in a much stronger way this time than they did eight years ago,” he added.

Although the conflict is happening on the other side of the world, Prof. Cox says that residents of the United States will feel the effects daily. Putin has not just laid down a challenge to his neighboring countries, but he’s consistently criticized the west. “He seeks in many ways to undermine the stability of Western countries, both internally and by changing the world order,” Cox said.

The conflict in Ukraine is part of a bigger problem that involves a threat to the NATO Alliance. One of Vladimir Putin’s criticisms is that he views NATO as a threat to Russia. It’s also a threat to global stability and supply chain issues. “We see rising gas prices as a result of it. “Some of the inflationary trends we’ve seen are exacerbated by this conflict,” he said.

Unfortunately, the best-case scenario with the conflict, Prof. Cox says, is probably not likely. “It would be for Vladimir Putin to withdraw his forces from Ukraine and allow Ukraine to run its own affairs.”