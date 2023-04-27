GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The mother of a teenager found dead in a Greenville County motel room has been charged.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 39 year-old Sonja Larae Campbell has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child after her son, Landon Poston, was found dead in the InTown Suites on Mauldin Road in November 2022.

Deputies were originally called to the InTown Suites when motel staff entered the room to evict Campbell from the property and found Poston’s body.

An investigation was conducted by the sheriff’s office and and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. They allege Campbell, who is Poston’s mother, had been living at the motel with her son when she consumed OxyCodone in an attempt to commit suicide.

Investigators said the suicide attempt occurred in the presence of Poston, who has autism. Investigators believe Poston acquired the OxyCodone pills and took an excessive amount, resulting in his death. Poston’s death was estimated to have taken place on November 14, 2022.

Campbell was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.