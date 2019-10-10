SC Lottery commercial to be shot in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Education Lottery has picked Beaufort as the backdrop for an upcoming commercial shoot.

The Lottery will be in the historic district on October 21 filming a new series of commercials slated to air the first of next year.

The iconic Bay Street that was seen in the movies Forest Gump, The Big Chill and The Price of Tides will serve as the setting for two lottery ads

Chernoff-Newman, a marketing firm, and Mad Monkey, a video production company, both based in Columbia are producing the ads. Two more supporting ads are being filmed in the Greenville area.

