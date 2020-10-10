SC Emergency Medical Services to host virtual memorial bike ride to honor fallen workers

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — The South Carolina Emergency Medical Services will host its annual Memorial Bike Ride on Sunday.

This year’s virtual event honors EMS workers who have passed away that had dedicated their careers to saving the lives of others.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the challenge via walking, running or biking.

Organizers encourage people to track their progress with an app and post the results to the S.C. EMS Facebook page.

S.C. EMS plans to host a combined 2020 and 2021 Memorial Bike Ride next May.

The top three cyclists with the most miles completed will be entered to win a full registration for the 2021 May ride, while the top three run/walk individuals with the most miles will be entered to win a full support staff registration for May 2021, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Winners will be announced at the end of the event.