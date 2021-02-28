SC bar, restaurant owners react to lifted alcohol ban

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) – Beginning Monday, March 1st Governor Henry McMaster is lifting his “last call” order as well as restrictions on large social gatherings.

Approval for events involving more than 250 people will no longer be required. This comes as good news to many establishments in the palmetto state, but some say they’ve adjusted to the restrictions.

“It has actually worked out better for us as a restaurant because we are more of that than a bar but that late night crowd does help out for the rest of the island and I think it’s great that it’s happening,” says General Manager of The Sand Bar, Andrew Zahn.

As we head into the Summer months, when tourism is at its peak, owners say its the outdoor space that really helps the restaurant stay open safely.

“With as much outdoor seating out here on the island and everyone being able to be outside I think that helped a lot with everything,” Zahn adds.

Jim Lisenby, owner of Pool Bar Jims, says although his bar closes at 8 p.m. every night, they’ve seen a major influx in business and are excited to welcome more people in as Summer approaches.

“I think it’s gonna be a real plus. All the bars and restaurants I eat at don’t seem to be real affected. Everybody is getting back to normal and the best places will get the best business,” Lisenby explains.