‘Save Our Youth’ hosts food, gift giveaway ahead of Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With Christmas just a few days away, members of the community are stepping up to help families get presents under the tree.

‘Save Our Youth’ of Savannah partnered with several local organizations to host a food and toy giveaway. Hundreds of people lined up to choose from donated gifts. Organizers also passed out over $1,000 dollars worth of Walmart gift cards for families to use on food.

Founder of the ‘Save Our Youth’, Tasha Barnes says her motivation for giving back comes from her ability to relate to the many families struggling.

“This means the world to me to be able to do. When you’ve been one of these kids before and you/ve got a childhood and memories, it means more to you to give back. I’m a single mother, I struggle.”

She adds that none of this would be possible without the help of local small businesses.

“We aren’t a big organization so a lot of people don’t think about us small people. It’s the small businesses in our community that help us build a foundation to help others in our community,” Barnes explains.

Barnes says she plans to host more pop up events to help feed kids and encourages the community to participate in random acts of kindness any way they can.