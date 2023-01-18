Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Human trafficking remains a crime that impacts hundreds of thousands of young people in the U.S. every year, and those are just the ones we know about.

It’s such a problem in Chatham in County that a local lawyer stepped away from her 9 to 5 job to tackle it.

Julie wade is the founder of Tharros Place, here in Savannah. Their mission is to provide housing and resources to young victims of human trafficking.

Wade stopped by First News at 4 to talk about some of the shocking realities of human trafficking in the Hostess City.