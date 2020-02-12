Savannah’s mayor launches bi-weekly press briefings, promises gun buyback

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah Mayor Van Johnson continues his efforts to make city government more transparent.

Wednesday the mayor hosted his first bi-weekly press conference with local media.

It’s an effort to keep the public informed between city council meetings.

Today the mayor outlined his priorities for this week’s meeting including the potential annexation of Rockingham Farms, and changing council rules to allow one meeting each month to be held at 6 o’clock in the evening.

Johnson also annouced plans for a citywide gun buyback. “Right now the state does not allow a police department to do it. Non-profits can, and there’s nobody that can tell me I can’t, said Johnson. “We know from the 35 guns that were collected before, we know those were 35 guns that were not involved in gun violence,” he said referring to a guy buyback he prganized in 2016, while he was an alderman.

Mayor Johnson also says he would support a city ordinance requiring people to register their guns, and notify police if they’re stolen.