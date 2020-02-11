Savannah’s ‘Love March to End Gun Violence’ set for this Saturday

SAVANNAH. Ga. (WSAV) – After a weekend of deadly shootings in Savannah, city aldermen are coming together to host a march to end gun violence. They say it’s a way to spread love in the city. City leaders are hoping this march can be a way to come closer to stopping the violence in Savannah.

City council members are sending a united message that gun violence has to end in Savannah’s communities.

“Totally unnecessary, totally devastating and totally tragic and unfortunately this has been the narrative of Savannah for quite some time,” Savannah Mayor, Van Johnson said.

Mayor Johnson says a dark shadow has been cast over the city of Savannah and the work that law enforcement is doing.

“We have to get a message out that’s very clear, unequivocally clear that there are other ways to settle your disputes without doing it with a gun,” Mayor Johnson said.

Police say two separate shootings happened just hours a part on Saturday. Two people were killed and others were injured. City leaders are now banding together yet again to stop this deadly trend of gun violence.

“We know that we’re going to have to be more mindful in how we approach this with love and heart and kindness to try to overcome the hatred that is generated through gun violence in our community,” District 4 Alderman, Nick Palumbo said.

They believe Savannah’s Love March to End Gun Violence is a way to take a step in the right direction. The event is being held the day after valentine’s day to spread the theme of love.

“Violence is not the answer to our problems,” Palumbo said.

City leaders say the first step in generating awareness is educating the youth.

“It’s definitely sad. I hope people are looking into the fact that young kids are getting hurt. Kids not too much younger than me,” 19-year-old Savannah resident, Gavin D’Angelo said.

Recent gun violence shows kids are taking part in some of these deadly tragedies.

“Oh my god, there’s a 13-year-old that is a suspect in a shooting in our city. What kind of message are we sending right now to our kids? These aren’t adults that are committing these crimes. These are kids that are resolving conflicts through gun violence,” Palumbo said.

Savannah’s Love March to End Gun Violence is being hosted by local aldermen. It’s happening on Saturday in Daffin Park at noon. The Savannah Police Department and Mayor Van Johnson will be in attendance.