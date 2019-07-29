Savannah’s ‘cream of the crop’ graduate from another class of the Summer 500 program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you got a parking citation this summer, Savannah’s own Christian Reyes may have been the one to sign it.

“On a daily basis,” said Reyes, “I would be writing parking citations, inspecting taxi or petal cabs, cleaning garages, attending business meetings, or just helping around the office.”

Reyes interned for Parking and Mobility Services as well as the Tourism and Film Department for the City of Savannah through the Summer 500 program.

In its fourth year, the program is a private-public partnership that helps to employ young students at various businesses all across Savannah.

On July 26, the mayor, city council members, local business leaders and parents celebrated the success of this years group of Summer 500 Interns at the Cultural Arts Center in downtown Savannah. For Mayor Pro Tem Carol Bell, this program is her passion project.

“This provides an opportunity for students to come out of high school job ready because this program provides that kind of internship for them,” said Bell.

Students also say that the program and the people they work with help them navigate their future — whether the next step is going to college or into the workforce.

Karen Carmona, another Summer 500 Intern, says her time with the Savannah Fire Department taught her she wants to go to college after high school.

“It was a good experience because I want to be an entrepreneur someday and it helps me prepare for that because it helps me see the inside of working in a business,” said Dominique Brown. Brown worked for a corporation downtown over the summer and says he learned a lot from the people who he worked with.

Applications for next summer’s program will open up at the beginning of next year, typically around the spring.

For information on Summer 500, visit the website to learn more.