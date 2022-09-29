SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a result of Hurricane Ian, starting today, the City of Savannah’s 3-1-1 Action Center can be contacted 24/7 with any questions or to make service requests. Service requests can still be submitted online as well by clicking here.

The City of Savannah’s 3-1-1 Action Center is part of an ongoing effort to make access to City government easier and more responsive to the needs of residents, businesses and visitors. It connects callers with customer service representatives who help with non-emergencies and Savannah government matters.

Matters of public safety should be directed to the police or by dialing 911.