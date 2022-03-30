SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Vira Salzburn has spent every minute of every day in the last month worrying about her parents who are still in western Ukraine.

“It’s one minute at a time, one hour at a time and no one is safe,” she said.

Her parents remain in the city of Lutsk which is close to the Polish border.

“The moment I thought okay, maybe my parents are safe, they’re in a better part of the country, that’s when the rockets started flying over their heads,” she said.

On Monday, three rockets targeted Lutsk and one hit an oil refinery.

“It took over 24 hours to put out the fire,” said Salzburn. “It was a huge fire. It was very scary. My dad actually saw the rockets flying over the town.”

“That was a very scary conversation and again, my parents as strong and they are trying to stay strong and resilient. But I could notice the change in the voices and they’re trying to stay hopeful but it’s harder and harder every day as this goes on and on” she said.

She told WSAV her mother, who is a kindergarten teacher has been called back to work as school is resuming two days a week. But her mom has been told she needs to learn CPR and other life-saving measures.

“She just wants to be there for the kids at her workplace and take care of them and now she has to save their lives,” said Salzburn.

Salzburn is a mental health counselor and communicates frequently with other professionals in Ukraine who are trying to help people, especially children, through the crisis.

“There already is a lot of psychological trauma and I think it is just going to get worse,” she said.

Salzburn says her father cannot leave the country now because all men have been told they need to stay and fight and says her mother doesn’t want to leave her father.

“And just yesterday, I had this conversation with mom again and she just said ‘I know that I need to be here, I am needed.'”

Salzburn says her mother is making food for others and thus far, supermarkets and farmers’ markets are open and food is available although she says the word is that “Russian is targeting food storage facilities.”

Salzburn told WSAV she talked to her mother Wednesday and when the conversation was ending that her mother said flowers were coming out in their yard in Ukraine and she texted her daughter two beautiful pictures of blooming plants.

“And I think she’s not the only one, people are trying to notice the flowers breaking through the debris and trying to focus on something beautiful,” said Salzburn.

Salzburn is trying to concentrate on the good things and the love she has for her family but can’t help but be scared and filled with anxiety about what the future may hold for her loved ones.

“For anyone that can help, please help,” she said in terms of donating to charities that are supporting the Ukraine people.